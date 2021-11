Умер лучший пенальтист в истории сборной Англии

В возрасте 87 лет ушел из жизни знаменитый английский футболист Рон Флауэрс.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of club legend and vice president Ron Flowers MBE at the age of 87.



A giant on the pitch and a gentleman off it. There will be many people remembering Ron today and all of our thoughts are with those who knew and loved him.